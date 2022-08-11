Happy Raksha Bandhan! The day celebrating the sibling bond falls on the last day of Shravan month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be celebrated on August 11, Thursday, in several parts of the country. Sisters will look forward to celebrating the festive day with their loving brothers and siblings as Raksha Bandhan marks the celebration of such relationships bound by love, care and protection. Brothers and sisters who live far away from each other celebrate the day by sending wishes and greetings over the internet during the Rakhi festival. Celebrate your sweet bond by sending Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 messages, Rakhi images, Raksha Bandhan 2022 wishes, Rakhi greetings, Happy Raksha Bandhan wallpapers and HD images to your siblings on this special day. Raksha Bandhan DP Images for WhatsApp & Happy Rakhi 2022 Wishes: Send Messages, GIF Greetings, Facebook Status and Instagram Captions To Celebrate Brother-Sister Festival.

In the literal sense, Raksha Bandhan stands for the 'bond of protection.' Rakhi marks the exclusive bitter-banter bond that we share with our brothers and sisters and brings the perfect opportunity to cherish such remarkable relationships that make our lives joyous. On this day, siblings get together and celebrate Raksha Bandhan with sisters tying the sacred thread or amulets to their brothers to bind their relation. Brothers, in turn, vow to protect their sisters from all the evils and surprise them with beautiful gifts & chocolates. As the Hindu tradition of celebrating Rakhi goes long back, sisters who live away from their brothers send Rakhis by post or courier to observe the online commemoration of their Raksha Bandhan. Additionally, online wishes and greetings that are sent to siblings over social media surface on the internet. Download beautiful wishes, WhatsApp greetings, brother-sister quotes & SMS that we’ve curated for you to share and celebrate Rakhi. Scroll down to get Raksha Bandhan 2022 messages and quotes that you forward to your lovely siblings on this festive occasion. Raksha Bandhan 2022 Outfit Ideas for Sisters: From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Take Inspiration From These Celebs for a Stylish Rakhi Festival

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Messages and Rakhi Images

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Being My Partner in Crime and My Loudest Cheerleader. I Love You Today and Always. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Bhaiya!

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Messages (File Image)

Rakhi Image Reads: Dear Bhai, I Know I Fight With You a Lot, but Today, on the Auspicious Occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I Just Want to Tell You That You Are My World and Being Your Sister is an Honour to Me.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: On This Rakhi, Let’s Bring Back the Joyful Spirit of Childhood, Play Pranks With Each Other and Become That Zany Sibling We Were Always. Happy Raksha Bandhan Brother.

WhatsApp Messages for Rakhi 2022 (File Image)

Raksha Bandhan Message Reads: I Have Always Confided in You and You Have Always Given Me the Privilege to Do So Many Incredible Things in My Life. Happy Rakhi Bhaiya!

Rakhi HD Images (File Image)

Quote Reads: May the Colours of Rakhi Bring Lots of Contentment and Fortune in Your Life. Lots of Wishes for Rakshabandhan to The Person Who Has Time and Again Proved to be a Great Brother.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes and Greetings to Send to Your Siblings on This Festive Day

Raksha Bandhan primarily celebrates the blood relations that we share with our siblings. Nowadays, even voluntary bonds of people are celebrated who wish to act like brothers and sisters due to their sweet bond and camaraderie. This Rakhi, spread love and happiness to your siblings who’ve been the rescue to your every trouble, be it a family function or a serious problem. Express your feelings by sending these Raksha Bandhan 2022 wishes and greetings to all your siblings.

