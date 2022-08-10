Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022! The day dedicated to celebrating the strong bond between brothers and sisters has finally arrived - Raksha Bandhan. This year, Raksha Bandhan 2022 falls on August 11, Thursday. This beautiful Hindu festival is all about tying a rakhi, gorging upon delicacies, receiving gifts, and indulging in lots of fun. It also calls for exchanging the sweetest greetings and messages with siblings. Here’s a collection of Raksha Bandhan DP images, Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 greeting cards, Raksha Bandhan 2022 wishes, Happy Rakhi 2022 images and HD wallpapers. You will also find special Raksha Bandhan 2022 WhatsApp status video and quotes to celebrate the day. Raksha Bandhan Images & Happy Rakhi 2022 HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Lovely Quotes for Brothers and Sisters To Celebrate the Joyous Occasion.

Happy Raksha Bandhan (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Being My Partner in Crime and My Loudest Cheerleader. I Love You Today and Always. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Bhaiya!

Raksha Bandhan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Bhai, I Know I Fight With You a Lot, but Today, on the Auspicious Occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I Just Want to Tell You That You Are My World and Being Your Sister is an Honour to Me.

Happy Raksha Bandhan (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Rakhi, Let’s Bring Back the Joyful Spirit of Childhood, Play Pranks With Each Other and Become That Zany Sibling We Were Always. Happy Raksha Bandhan Brother.

Raksha Bandhan (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Have Always Confided in You and You Have Always Given Me the Privilege to Do So Many Incredible Things in My Life. Happy Rakhi Bhaiya!

Raksha Bandhan (Photo Credits: freepik.com)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Colours of Rakhi Bring Lots of Contentment and Fortune in Your Life. Lots of Wishes for Rakshabandhan to The Person Who Has Time and Again Proved to be a Great Brother.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Greetings: Celebrate Rakhi Festival With Lovely Wishes, Images & Quotes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)