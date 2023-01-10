Sakat Chauth is observed on the Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Magha month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Sakat Chauth 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 10. Sakat Chauth is a popular Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On this day, women observe a strict fast for their children's longevity. They observe fast from sunrise to moonrise and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. As you observe Sakat Chauth 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled greetings and images that you can download and send to your family and friends on this day as WhatsApp messages, wishes, HD wallpapers and SMS. Sakat Chauth 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha and Significance of Tilkut Chauth Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Til Kkoot is the main Prasad offered to Lord Ganesha on this day. Women participate in the day's rituals by dressing in colourful traditional attire. They meet other married women and greet them by saying Happy Sakat Chauth. Messages saying Happy Sakat Chauth float over the internet on this day. Here are Sakat Chauth 2023 greetings and images that you can share with your loved ones as wishes, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers and SMS. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

Women wake up early on this day and observe a holy bath. They place the idol of lord Ganesha and light Diya with Desi ghee. Offerings are made to Lord Ganesha with yellow flowers, Durva Grass and Til Koot. To please the lord, devotees recite Sakat Chauth Katha and chant mantras. Wishing everyone a Happy Sakat Chauth 2023!

