Sakat Chauth is a famous festival that is celebrated by people of the Hindu community, especially in North India. Lord Ganpati and Goddess Sakat are worshipped with great devotion on this day. This year, Sakat Chauth falls on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. On this day, married women devotees observe a fast on the occasion of Krishna Paksha Ganesh Chaturthi for their children's happiness, prosperity, and well-being. A special bhog or prasad is prepared, which is Til Koot and offered to Lord Ganesha. Sakat Chauth is celebrated in all parts of India with great enthusiasm and fervour. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

In some parts of the country, Sakat Chauth is also known as Sankat Chauth, Til-Kuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi and Maghi Chauth. As we celebrate the auspicious day, we at LatestLY, bring you all the details of Sakat Chauth, its puja time, history, vrat katha, moonrise timing, and significance to worshipping Lord Ganesha.

Sakat Chauth 2023 Date

In 2023, Sakat Chauth will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Moonrise time on Sakat Chauth 2023

The moonrise time on Sakat Chauth Day (January 10, 2023) is 9:10 PM

Sakat Chauth Tithi

The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 12:09 PM on January 10, 2023, and will end -at 02:31 PM on January 11, 2023

Sakat Chauth Story

There was once a blind woman in a village who lived with her son and daughter-in-law. The blind lady was an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha. According to Hindu Mythology, once Ganesha appeared in front of her and promised to fulfil any wish she wanted. However, the old lady did not know what to ask for, so Lord Ganesha suggested the woman take advice and help from her son and his wife and let the Lord know what she desired.

The old woman then approached her son and his wife. The son asked his mother to demand money and wealth from Lord Ganesha, while her daughter-in-law asked for a grandson. The woman noticed that both-her son and his wife had asked for their personal needs and then thought of asking her neighbours about it. One of the neighbours suggested she ask the Lord to bring her vision back.

The next day, Lord Ganesha appeared again in front of her and asked what she wanted. She wished for everything she had heard of – money, a grandson, eyesight and much more. Since the Lord promised her, he fulfilled all her desires.

Sankat Chauth Significance

Sankat Chauth fast has been famous for a long time, and generations down the line have been keeping a fast on the day of Sakat Chauth for the blessings of Goddess Sakat Mata and Lord Ganesha. On the day of the Sakat Chauth fast, Arghya is offered to the moon and worshipped. When the moon is spotted, devotees worship the moon, and after that, the fast is completed by Parana. It is believed that devotees who fast on this day are blessed with success, prosperity, and wealth in life. Married women who fast for their kids seek blessings from Goddess Sakat Mata and Lord Ganesha for long and healthy life and the well-being of their children.

