Today marks the celebration of many festive days in India. As you must be aware of Raksha Bandhan, Narali Purnima or Coconut Day which is celebrated on Shravan Poornima, it also marks the celebration of Sanskrit Diwas. It is observed as World Sanskrit Day the promotes the ancient language of India. It is marked on the full moon day of Hindu holy month of Shravan. It is a celebration that aims at reviving this language. And one of the ways to do that is to send greetings and messages to wish Happy Sanskrit Diwas. On this World Sanskrit Day 2020, we have got you a nice collection of messages, greetings, and wishes for the same. There are HD images and Wallpapers with quotes and messages of Happy Sanskrit Day available for download online for free. World Sanskrit Day 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate Sanskrit Diwas.

Sanskrit is a language that emerged 3,500 years ago, it is the predominant language of principal texts of Buddhism and Jainism. This classical language is highly respected all over the world today and this day is a reminder of keeping and reviving it. Sanskrit is a rich language which attributes to the country's culture and religions. On this Sanskrit Diwas, take a look at our collection of Happy Sanskrit Day 2020 images, greetings, messages and quotes which you can share with everyone. World Sanskrit Day 2020: 10 Facts Including NASA’s Claim of Sanskrit Being the Only Unambiguous Language You Probably Didn’t Know.

World Sanskrit Day 2020 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Shubh Sanskrit Diwas

World Sanskrit Day messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: World Sanskrit Day 2020!

World Sanskrit Day images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy World Sanskrit Day 2020 to Everyone. Let's Preserve Our Ancient and Beautiful Language.

Sanskrit Day 2020 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing Everyone a Happy World Sanskrit Day 2020!

Sanskrit is a very important language as it has also evolved other languages. A lot of religious texts have been first written in Sanskrit which was then translated in other languages. Since this day is all about promoting this beautiful language do share the above images and messages with everyone, and let people know the importance of this day. We wish all our readers Happy Sanskrit Diwas 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).