Happy Saraswati Puja 2023! And what's a celebration without amazing wishes and Basant Panchami HD images. Goddess Saraswati, the Hindu deity of education, music, the arts, and wisdom, is honoured on the day of Vasant Panchami. In West Bengal, Vasant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Puja. Goddess Saraswati is thought to have been born on Vasant Panchami. As a result, Saraswati Jayanti is another name for Vasant Panchami. The day is observed on the Panchami Tithi, Magha Shukla Paksha, and is dedicated to the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom, Devi Saraswati. Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja 2023: Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Puja Rituals and Celebrations Related to Basant Panchami.

We have a collection of Happy Vasant Panchami wishes and beautiful quotes to commemorate the auspicious occasion. It is believed that on the day of Basant Panchami, Mother Saraswati appeared sitting on a lotus with a veena in her hand and holding a book. On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, people exchange greeting messages. In such a situation, you can also wish Basant Panchami by sending these messages, quotes, WhatsApp wishes, Facebook greetings, and GIF images.

Vasant Panchami is significant for worshipping Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and wisdom, much as Diwali is significant for worshipping Lakshmi, the goddess of money and prosperity, and Navratri is significant for worshipping Durga, the goddess of power and bravery. Goddess Saraswati is celebrated on this day during Purvahna time, which, according to the Hindu day division, is the period before midday. Because white is considered Goddess Saraswati's favourite colour, devotees dress the deity in white and decorate her with flowers. People often share warm wishes and good luck thoughts with their loved ones. Scroll down to check out our collection:

Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Saraswati Puja! May the Goddess of Knowledge Shower Wisdom on Us Forever.

Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: At the End of the Dark Road of Evil, May There Be the Soothing Amber Glow of Knowledge. Happy Saraswati Puja!

Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Basant Panchami. Let’s Celebrate the Day With Togetherness, Laughter and Our Loved Ones.

Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Spring Bring Happiness and Peace in All Our Lives. Have a Great Basant Panchami.

Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Spring Is in Air! As the Sweet Aroma of Freshly Bloomed Flowers Fills the Air, May You Have a Great Basant Panchami!

Vasant Panchami 2023 Wishes and Greetings To Share on the Auspicious Occasion of Saraswati Puja

Typically, milk and white sesame sweets are offered to Goddess Saraswati and given out as prasad to friends and family. On the auspicious day of Vasant Panchami, yellow flowers are offered to Goddess Saraswati in north India since there are so many marigolds (Genda Phool) and mustard flowers in bloom at this time of year.

