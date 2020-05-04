Happy Star Wars Day 2020 Images and Wallpapers For Free Download: Messages, GIFs, Quotes and Wishes to Send All Film Franchise Fans on May The Fourth!

Happy Star Wars Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

‘May the Force be with You’… err, ‘May the Fourth be with You’, is what every Star Wars would be chanting on May 4, i.e. the official day of celebrating the Star Wars universe. No, it is not a public holiday on this day, but the fans worldwide consider this day as one, and observe grandeur celebrations. People also send across popular Star Wars Day messages and images to their loved ones in celebrating this global observance. If you, too, are looking for some of the most amazing Star Wars Day 2020 images and messages, then you have arrived at the right place. Star Wars Day: 11 Memorable Quotes From the Original Trilogy That Every SW Geek Should Know by Heart!

People who love the Star Wars franchise can send these Star Wars Day 2020 images and messages to their friends and family. It is considered to be a grand occasion for all the Star Wars fans.

The fans can share these Star Wars Day 2020 messages via text messages, picture messages and SMSes. You can save these Star Wars Day 2020 wallpapers and compile them into making creative GIFs, and amazing Star Wars videos.

If you are a fan of George Lucas's Star Wars, here are some popular Star Wars 2020 messages and images.

Message Reads: Never Fear, always be Brave because “Fear is the path to the dark side”. Happy Star Wars day.

Message Reads: Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger; anger leads to hate; hate leads to suffering.

Message Reads: “Do or Don’t do. There is no try”. Happy Star Wars Day.

Message Reads: You should not believe in luck but always have faith in hope. A little hope and optimism can take you a long way. Happy Star Wars day.

Message Reads: You can’t stop the change, any more than you can stop the suns from setting. Happy Star Wars day.

Star War GIFs

Star Wars Day is a fan-created day, which sees grand celebrations by the fans of Star Wars franchise around the world. ‘May the Fourth with You’ has become a popular catchphrase associated with the original dialogue of Star Wars film, i.e. ‘May the Force with You’. The first Star Wars Day was observed in 2011. The success of the event saw Disney officially celebrating the date, i.e. May 4th, as Star Wars Day, with grand festivities at Disneyland, and Disney Parks around the globe, annually since 2013.

On May the fourth, we at LatestLY, wish that ‘May the 4th be with you’, on this Star Wars Day 2020, and hope you enjoy your day to fullest. We hope you would love to share these Star Wars Day 2020 wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this special day.