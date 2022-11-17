International Students' Day is observed every year on November 17. It is an international observance of the student community to commemorate the anniversary of the 1939 Nazi storming of the University of Prague after demonstrations against the German occupation of Czechoslovakia and the killings of Jan Opletal and worker Vaclav Sedlacek. It has become an occasion for universities over the world to boast their masses of international students, and the good they do for the local community. On this day, various cultural performances, food tastings, sports competitions and academic workshops are held in schools and colleges around the world. As you celebrate International Students' Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled messages and images that you can share as wishes, greetings, quotes, HD wallpapers and WhatsApp messages with all the students you know. International Students' Day 2022 Date: Know the History And Significance Of The Day.

This day is observed to highlight the importance of education for all students. The main goal is to make sure that every kid in the world has access to education. It is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by students from all parts of the world. International Students' Day came out as a result of various events that took place in Prague during World War II and therefore is celebrated on November 17 every year. Celebrating the day to highlight the importance of the right to education for students globally, here are messages and images that you can share as wishes, greetings, quotes, HD wallpapers and WhatsApp messages with all the students you know.

International Students' Day 2022 Messages and Images

International Students’ Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Message Reads: Only Students Have the Potential To Bring a Change in Society, No One Else. Happy Students’ Day!

International Students’ Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Message Reads: Never Stop Learning if You Want Success in Life. Happy Students’ Day to You!

International Students’ Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Message Reads: Today’s Students Are Tomorrow’s Leaders. A Big Cheer for Every Student. Happy Students’ Day!

International Students’ Day 2022 Images (File Image)

Message Reads: Student Life Should Be Full of Fun and Learning. Happy Students’ Day.

International Students’ Day 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Message Reads: Dream a Lot. Because One Day, Your Dreams Will Transform Into Action. Happy Students’ Day!

International Students' Day is recognized as a non-political celebration of the multiculturalism of international students. It calls for support to provide safe, secure and adequate economic, social and health benefits for students all around the world. It recognizes the importance of access to education for students and highlights the contributions made by these young generations around the world. Wishing everyone a Happy International Student’s Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2022 08:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).