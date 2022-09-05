Teachers' Day is celebrated in India on September 5 every year. This commemoration marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second president of our country. Dr Radhakrishnan played a key role in shaping India’s academia and motivated many to stay in schools and seek education. His contributions to this aspect have led to education being accessible to many and this is the reason that Teachers’ Day 2022 will be celebrated on September 5. The key role of a teacher is not just educating the child, but also moulding them into the human beings they are. As we prepare for Teachers' Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about Teachers' Day in India, the date of Teachers' Day 2022 and much more. Teacher's Day 2022 Speeches for Students: Heartfelt Speeches in English To Honour and Appreciate Their Teachers on Their Special Day (Watch Videos)

When is Teachers' Day 2022 in India?

Teachers' Day will be celebrated in India on September 5, to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. However, it is interesting to note that many people also celebrate Guru Purnima as Teachers' Day in India. Guru Purnima 2022 was celebrated on July 13. However, Teachers' Day has been a widely accepted date of celebration across India.

How is Teachers' Day celebrated?

The celebration of Teachers' Day is filled with various fun activities in schools and colleges. From organising special events where students appreciate and celebrate the teachers and all that they do to sharing Happy Teachers' Day 2022 wishes and messages online or reaching out to our own teachers to let them know how much they mattered, there are various ways that this day is commemorated.

Significance of Teachers’ Day

Teaching is, hands down, one of the most underappreciated jobs in the world. They are often bombarded with millions of problems and are hardly acknowledged for the key role they play in shaping our society. While we have understood this in the past few years, the celebration of Teachers' Day stands as a reminder for just that to one and all.

We hope that this Teachers' Day we focus on not just appreciating and celebrating these builders of society, but also understanding the issues they face and ways that we can help them and ease their lives. Happy Teachers' Day 2022!

