Tulsi Vivah, also known as Tulsi Kalyanam, is a Hindu festival, which is a ceremonial wedding of the Tulsi plant with a Shaligram representing Lord Vishnu. This year, it will be observed on November 5, Saturday. According to the Hindu calendar, Tulsi Vivah is conducted anytime on Prabodhini Ekadashi, also known as Dev Utthani Ekadashi. It is the eleventh or twelfth lunar day of the bright fortnight of Kartik month. This is also the day when Chaturmas ends with the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his deep slumber. As you observe Tulsi Vivah 2022, we at LatestLY bring to you some wishes that you can download and send to your loved ones on this day as WhatsApp messages, greetings, Tulsi Kalyanam Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Tulsi Vivah 2022 Date and Significance: Know the Shubh Muhurat and Puja Rituals of the Marriage Ceremony Conducted Between Tulsi Plant and Lord Vishnu.

The rituals of tulsi Vivah resemble those of a traditional Hindu wedding. Devotees who conduct this ritual at their homes or temples observe a day-long fast. A proper mandap is built around the place where the marriage takes place. Tulsi plant is clothed with sari and ornaments and many people also attach a human paper face with bindi and nose ring to the plant. Celebrating the wedding of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu, here are wishes that you can download and send to your friends and family on this day as WhatsApp messages, greetings, Tulsi Kalyanam Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Tulsi Vivah 2022 Rangoli Designs: Artful Tulsi Puja Rangoli Patterns To Add Colours To The Holy Hindu Festival (Watch Videos).

Happy Tulsi Vivah 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Feel Blissful As You Witness the Divine Marriage of Goddess Tulsi and Shri Vishnu Today. Happy Tulsi Vivah 2022 to You.

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find the Life Partner of Your Dreams and May You Unite With the Person Who Is Truly Made for You. A Very Happy Tulsi Vivah to You.

Happy Tulsi Vivah 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sacred Day of Tulsi Vivah Shower You With Good Health, Wealth, Peace, Prosperity and Profound Happiness.

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope You Find the One You Have Been Looking For. Here’s Sending My Best Wishes to You on the Auspicious Day of Tulsi Vivah.

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Tulsi Vivah, Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to You and Your Life Partner.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. The temples are all decorated with lights for the wedding. People wish and greet their friends and family by spreading messages that say Happy Tulsi Vivah! It is a very auspicious day and therefore many marriages take place on this day. Wishing everyone a Happy Tulsi Vivah 2022!

