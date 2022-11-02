The Tulsi plant is the pride of the place in any Indian household that grows the herbal green in their courtyard facing the home. The Holy Basil is deemed religiously significant in Hindu culture, for it is worshipped as an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu. Hindus celebrate the marriage of the sacred plant Tulsi and Lord Vishnu's Shaligram manifestation or Shri Krishna Avatar during the lunar month of Kartik. The festival will be observed as Tusli Vivah 2022, which falls on Saturday, November 5. This unique celebration is commemorated on the eleventh day, i.e. on the Ekadashi Tithi, after Diwali. One of the essential rituals of Tulsi Puja is drawing rangoli, which is a prerequisite for any auspicious Hindu festival. This article presents Tulsi Vivah 2022 Rangoli designs and patterns that will add festive colours to your celebration. Tulsi Vivah 2022 Date and Significance: Know the Shubh Muhurat and Puja Rituals of the Marriage Ceremony Conducted Between Tulsi Plant and Lord Vishnu.

The holy Tulsi plant is a representation of purity. The herb has excellent medicinal properties. Tulsi Vivah is observed annually to pay reverence to the plant and perform marriage customs to recreate the wedding of the Tusli and Lord Shaligram. People dress the two deities as bride and groom and conduct puja as per long-established tradition. A makeshift mandapam or marriage booth in English is made around the courtyard where the Tulasi plant is usually planted in the centre of the yard in a brick plaster called the Tulasi Vrindavana. To decorate the place with rangoli art, get inspiration from Tulsi Vivah 2022 special rangoli videos below.

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Rangoli Tutorial Videos

Easy & Pretty Tulsi Vivah Rangoli Design

Watch Rangoli Patterns For Tulsi Vivah Celebration At Home

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Rangoli Art

The Holy Basil is surrounded by a stunning mandap made of sugarcane stalks. You can refer to the above tutorial videos and decorate the area around the wedding booth with colours and designs! Have a blissful Tulsi Vivah celebration!

