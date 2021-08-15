Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2021! This year the day will be celebrated on August 15, 2021. Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated every year on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Sawan month. Born in 1554, Tulsidas is one of the best poets of the 16th century. He was born to Atmaram Dubey and Hulsi in a small village Rajapur in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. Tulsidas's childhood was spent in extreme deprivation. Tulsidas became immortal by composing 'Shri Ramcharit Manas', the life of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram described in a poetic form.

He has composed a total of 12 texts like Hanuman Chalisa, Kavitavali, Geetavali, Vinayapatrika, Janaki Mangal and Barvai Ramayana along with Ramcharit Manas. To celebrate Tulsidas Jayanti 2021, you can exchange quotes by Goswami Tulsidas. There are also Tulsidas Jayanti 2021 images, Tulsidas Jayanti HD wallpapers, Tulsidas Jayanti wishes, Tulsidas photos, Goswami Tulsidas HD wallpapers and more for free download. here are some Images and Wallpapers of Saint Tulsidas, Ramcharitmanas quotes and sayings, Tulsidas Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, that you can share with your friends and family.

The name of Ram came out of Tulsidasji's mouth as soon as he was born, hence he was named 'Ram Bola'. According to legends he belonged to the Gosain community. To celebrate Tulsidas Jayanti, you can share wishes and messages. You will find a collection of Tulsidas Jayanti 2021 wishes, Tulsidas Jayanti 2021 images, Tulsidas Jayanti 2021 greetings, Tulsidas Jayanti photos and wallpapers to download for free below:

Legends also have it that once a dead person came alive due to Tulsidasji's devotion of Lord Shri Ram. Tulsidasji is well-known for composing and reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

