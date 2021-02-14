Valentine’s Day commemorates the death anniversary of Saint Valentine every year on February 14. Valentine’s Day celebrations offer a moment to celebrate love in a grand way. This celebration is what pushes us to often celebrate the entire month of February as the season of love. People are sure to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2021 in the most romantic way possible. In fact, some also enjoy sharing Happy Valentine’s Day 2021 wishes and messages, Valentine’s Day WhatsApp Stickers and Valentine’s Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures online to mark this day.

Valentine’s Day celebrations date back to 496 AD. However, it was only associated with the celebration that we know it today in the later centuries. Saint Valentine was known for his belief in true love and his constant work to unite people who wish to be together. He was persecuted by the Roman Empire in the third century. Valentine’s Day celebrates the love that Saint Valentine martyred for and is, therefore, a significant event.

However, in recent times, this celebration has become much grander as people also commemorate the week leading into Valentine’s Day as Valentine’s Week, starting from February 7. Each day of this week signifies one crucial part of the ways we express love - from hugs, kisses to gifts like roses and teddy bears! As we prepare to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2021, here are some Happy Valentine’s Day 2021 wishes and messages, Valentine’s Day WhatsApp Stickers and Valentine’s Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your near and dear ones.

While Valentine’s Day celebrations mainly revolve around couples celebrating their love, in the recent times, people who are single have also taken this opportunity just to signify and commemorate the magic and power that true love holds. In other words, the only thing that is most important for celebrating Valentine’s Day is the belief in true love. Here’s wishing everyone love and happiness filled Valentine’s Day 2021.

