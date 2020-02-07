Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 Greetings and Images: WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Messages to Wish on The Festival Day

Vishwakarma Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Vishwakarma, who is believed to be the creator of the world. Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 is celebrated on February 7 (Friday). And as we celebrate the auspicious occasion, we bring to you Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 Images, Wishes and HD Wallpapers to share with your friends and family. On this day, people wish each other on the occasion by sharing Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 images and HD wallpapers. People also share devotional Vishwakarma Jayanti wishes, Vishwakarma Jayanti messages, and Vishwakarma Jayanti greetings along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook and Instagram posts to mark the auspicious occasion. Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 February Date: Puja Timings, Tithi & Celebrations Related to the Auspicious Occasion.

The Hindu scriptures describe Lord Vishwakarma as the divine architect. According to the Hindu mythology, the holy city of Dwarka where Lord Krishna ruled is said to be constructed by him. Lord Vishwakarma is also credited to create many fabulous weapons and vehicles for God. Vishwakarma Jayanti is significantly revered among devotees across.

According to the auspicious timing, the trayodashi tithi of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 started on February 6 at 08:23 pm, and it will end with the sunset at 06:31 pm on February 7, 2020 (Friday). With the holy observance, here we bring you some meaningful and devotional Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 images and wallpapers that you can send through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. These Vishwakarma Jayanti messages are also perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers, available on the Play Store app. So without any further delay, check out and download these Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 wishes, messages and images to send your near ones.

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lord Vishwakarma is the Divine Craftsman, Sculptor, Architect & Engineer of the Gods and Also the Creator of the Universe. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020.

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Vishwakarma Puja Bring You Everything You Desire. May Success Accompany You in Every Step. Have a Blessed Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020.

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Auspicious Festival of Lord Vishwakarma Bring You Creativity, Prosperity, Wisdom, Happiness, Success, and Joy. May You Enjoy This Festival With Your Loved Ones With High Spirits.

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Creator of Machine and Tools Is Known to All, Let’s Pray & Say Loudly 'Shri Shri Vishwakarma Baba Ki Jai'. Wish You a Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020.

How to Download Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

All Android phone users can download the Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp stickers by visiting the Play Store app. You can also click HERE to visit the online sticker messages page directly.

We hope these Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 images and wallpapers along with devotional messages will be useful to you. Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 with these holy wishes along with your family and friends.