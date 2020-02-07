Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 February Date: Puja Timings, Tithi & Celebrations Related to the Auspicious Occasion

Vishwakarma Jayanti (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

Vishwakarma Jayanti is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma who is believed to the divine architect. Lord Vishwakarma is believed to the creator of all palaces of the Hindu Gods and Goddesses and their weapons and vehicles. Vishwakarma Jayanti falls on the day of Kanya Sankranti or Kanya Sankramanam that comes on September 16 or 17 as per the Gregorian calendar. In some parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat, Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated in February. Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 falls on February 7. Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma every year. As we celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020, we bring to you important pujatimings and Trayodashi Tithi for the auspicious occasion.

Vishwakarma Jayanti Important Timings

Sunrise: Feb 07, 2020 7:08 AM

Sunset: Feb 07, 2020 6:13 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: Feb 06, 2020 8:23 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: Feb 06, 2020, 6:31 PM

Special prayers and puja are held in shops, factories, offices and workplaces on Vishwakarma Jayanti. People adorn the places with flowers bring in the festival essence. Devotees worship Lord Vishwakarma and his Vahan, the elephant. The idol of Lord Vishwakarma is placed in decorative pandals and rituals are conducted. People prepare a feast and dine with family and closed ones. Workers worship their tools and articles used for work on this day. Special sweet preparations are made and distributed among neighbours and friends.

Vishwakarma is believed to have constructed the holy city of Dwarka, where Lord Krishna ruled. Vishwakarma is also said to be the divine carpenter mentioned in the Rig Veda. He is also credited with the Sthapatya Veda, the science of mechanics and architecture. He is believed to be the divine engineer of universe from before the advent of time.