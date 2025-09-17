Vishwakarma Puja is a popular Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman of the Gods. As per religious beliefs, Lord Vishwakarma is said to have designed sacred cities, divine weapons, and flying chariots. The festival is observed on Kanya Sankranti, which marks the transition of the Sun into the Virgo zodiac sign. In 2025, Vishwakarma Puja falls on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. As we celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2025, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of Vishwakarma Puja 2025 wishes, Vishwakarma Puja greetings, Lord Vishwakarma images, Vishwakarma Puja HD wallpapers, Vishwakarma Puja pictures and slogans, Vishwakarma pics which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can download these Vishwakarma Puja 2025 images and send to your loved ones as messages and greetings. Happy Vishwakarma Puja Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Vishwakarma Puja is especially popular in eastern and northern India, particularly in states like West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh. Vishwakarma Puja holds great significance for artisans, craftsmen, engineers, factory workers, architects, and industrial workers. They worship Lord Vishwakarma to seek blessings for skill, innovation, and safety in their work. Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Invitation Card Templates and WhatsApp Greetings For Family and Friends: Share Festive Messages and Invoke the Blessings of Lord Vishwakarma

Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Wishes and Greetings for Loved Ones

Vishwakarma Puja Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Best Vishwakarma Puja WhatsApp Messages To Share Online

Happy Vishwakarma Puja (Photo Credits: File Image)

Inspiring SMS and Quotes for Vishwakarma Puja 2025

WhatsApp Messages and Status Updates for Vishwakarma Puja 2025 (File Image)

Beautiful Facebook Greetings and Posts for Vishwakarma Puja

Vishwakarma Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Download HD Wallpapers and Images for Vishwakarma Puja 2025

Vishwakarma Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Share Heartfelt Vishwakarma Puja Wishes With Family and Friends

Vishwakarma Puja (Photo Credits: File Image)

On this day, workplaces, factories, and workshops are decorated with flowers and lights, and tools, machines, and vehicles are cleaned and worshipped. It is believed that offering prayers on this day ensures prosperity, productivity, and protection from accidents. This Vishwakarma Puja 2025, make sure you send these Vishwakarma Puja 2025 wishes and messages and celebrate the day with family and friends!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).