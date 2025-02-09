Happy World Marriage Day 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers: World Marriage Day is an annual event that is celebrated on the second Sunday of February in several countries around the world. The day aims to honour the beauty, commitment, and importance of marriage and recognises the deep bond between spouses. World Marriage Day 2025 falls on Sunday, February 9. This annual global event also highlights the important role of marriage in strengthening families and society. World Marriage Day was established in 1983 by Worldwide Marriage Encounter, a Catholic organisation that promotes strong and lasting marriages. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

World Marriage Day 2025 Wishes and Messages

Happy World Marriage Day. May your love continue to grow stronger with each passing day, bringing joy, laughter, and unbreakable togetherness.

Wishing all couples a lifetime of love, trust, and companionship. May your marriage be filled with endless happiness and cherished memories.

On this special day, may your hearts remain forever connected, your love deepen, and your journey together be filled with beautiful moments.

Marriage is a beautiful journey of love and understanding. May your bond always be blessed with kindness, patience, and unwavering support for each other.

To all married couples, may your love be the light that guides you through life’s challenges and the joy that makes every day special. Happy World Marriage Day.

Here Are Five Beautiful Quotes on Marriage:

"A great marriage is not when the ‘perfect couple’ comes together. It is when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences." – Dave Meurer "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." – Audrey Hepburn "A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person." – Mignon McLaughlin "Marriage is not about age; it’s about finding the right person." – Sophia Bush "There is no more lovely, friendly, and charming relationship, communion, or company than a good marriage." – Martin Luther

On the occasion of World Marriage Day 2025, you can also download these World Marriage Day 2025 wishes and messages and send them to your loved ones as Happy World Marriage Day 2025 wishes. The purpose of World Marriage Day is to honour husband and wife as the foundation of the family, the basic unit of society. It salutes the beauty of their faithfulness, sacrifice and joy in daily married life. While the roots of World Marriage Day are in religious traditions, the event is now observed by couples worldwide, regardless of faith, as a time to celebrate love, partnership, and lifelong commitment.

