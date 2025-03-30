Mumbai, March 30: Islamic authorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Morocco, Sri Lanka, Singapore and South Africa will announce the Eid 2025 date today, March 30, which is Chand Raat. The announcement will be made after the moon sighting attempt. LatestLY brings to you live news updates on the Eid 2025 moon sighting reports from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Morocco, Sri Lanka, Singapore and South Africa. Stay here with us to catch latest and accurate live news updates on the Shawwal 2025 (Shawwal 1446) crescent's visibility and Eid Ul Fitr 2025 date.

It is imperative to note that due to its lunar basis, the Islamic calendar's months alternate between 29 and 30 days, determined by crescent moon visibility. Moon sighting panels and Muslims in general observe the sky on the 29th day of each month; if the moon is seen, the month ends, and a new one begins. If not, the current month extends to 30 days before the new month starts. Eid 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia Confirmed: Shawwal Crescent Sighted in KSA, Muslims To Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on March 30.

Is Chand Raat Today? When Is Eid 2025? Check Eid Ul Fitr Date

The term Chand Raat literally translates to "Night of the Moon". It's the 29th night of Islamic months when Muslims gather to look for the new crescent moon, which signals end of an ongoing month and start of a new month. Since the first day of Ramzan was on March 02 in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Morocco, Sri Lanka, Singapore and South Africa, Chand Raat falls today, March 30 (29th of Ramzan). Eid 2025 Moon Sighting: Check Eid al-Fitr Celebration Date in Different Countries.

Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr, Eid al-Fitr, Hari Raya Puasa, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Hari Raya Idul Fitri, is one the two major festivals celebrated by the Muslims community worldwide. It is observed on the first day of Shawwal month. To confirm the date of Eid, Islamic authorties will meet today to check if the crescent moon is visible. If the crescent moon is sighted today, it will mark end of Ramzan and the first day of Shawwal will be on March 31. In this case, Muslims will celebrate Eid Ul Fitr on March 31. However, Ramzan shall complete 30 days on March 31 if the moon remains invisible today. In this case, Eid Ul Fitr will be observed on April 01.