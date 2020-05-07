Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Messages and GIFs to Send Selamat Hari Raya Greetings

Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 Wishes & HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is the annual celebration that marks the end of the Muslim fasting month, which is also known as Ramadan. During this time, there are joyful celebrations. Muslims in Malaysia celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Also known as the festival of breaking the fast, Hari Raya means, ‘celebration day,’ and Hari Raya Aidilfitri is the day that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of dawn to sunset fasting. Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 will be celebrated on May 23 and May 24. While Muslims in Malaysia continue to observe fast during the holy month, here we bring you Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 wishes and greetings that you can send to your near ones on the auspicious occasion. ‘Selamat Hari Raya,’ is the traditional greeting which is used by Malaysian Muslims. The phrase means ‘Happy Hari Raya.’ People also share ‘Maaf Zahir Dan Batin,’ along with Hari Raya Aidilfitri HD images and messages, the phrase of which translated in English means, ‘I seek forgiveness from you.’ On the significant occasion, and ahead of the festival, here we bring you, Hari, Raya Aidilfitri 2020 wishes, images, Maaf Zahir Dan Batin messages, WhatsApp stickers and GIFs to send Selamat Hari Raya greetings. Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Ramadan Mubarak Messages, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Send During the Holy Month.

On the day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Muslims wake up early to visit the mosque to thank God for the blessings they have in life. While dressed in the best new clothes, people will visit their relatives, family and friends and dig into traditional delicious food. This day is usually a national holiday, so school children and working adults remain at home to spend time with their family without worrying about formal obligations. Along with the traditional observance, people also send Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings to their near ones. Hence, in this article, we bring you, Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 wishes, messages, WhatsApp sticker greetings, HD images and other texts to send Maaf Zahir Dan Batin and Selamat Hari Raya wishes.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You My Warm Wishes Full of Love, Peace and Prosperity on Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope You Enjoy the Festivities and Have a Great Time! Selamat Hari Raya!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Hari Raya Celebration Be the Brightest and Best You Ever Had… Wishing You a Sparkling Hari Raya!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri! Wishing You and Your Family a Prosperous and Blessing Celebration.

Send GIF With Message: Wishing You a Joyous Celebration, Selamat Hari Raya!

How to Download Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers to make chatting more interesting and fun. Besides, the additional greetings dedicated to festivals is a major plus point for users. To those who are using Android smartphones can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers that can be of great use during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 celebration. We hope the above Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 wishes and messages will be useful to you while you observe the holy festival.