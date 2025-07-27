Hariyali Teej is an annual event that is celebrated by Hindus across India with great devotion and fervour. The day of Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the third day after the new moon in the month of Shraavana/Sawan in the Hindu calendar. As Shraavana falls during the monsoon or rainy season, when the surroundings become green, the Shravana Teej is also called Hariyali Teej. The festival of Hariyali Teej falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month and usually falls two days before Nag Panchami. Hariyali Teej 2025 falls on Sunday, July 27. According to drikpanchang, the tritiya tithi begins at 22:41 on July 26, 2025, and ends at 22:41 on July 27.

Teej festivity is observed with much fanfare by women in North Indian states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Three famous Teej(s) which are celebrated by women during Sawan and Bhadrapada months are Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. In this article, let’s know more about Hariyali Teej 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Hariyali Teej 2025 Date and Tithi

Hariyali Teej Puja 2025 falls on Sunday, July 27. According to drikpanchang, the tritiya tithi begins at 10:41 PM on July 26 and ends on 10:41 PM on July 27.

Hariyali Teej Puja Significance

Hariyali Teej Puja holds great significance across India as the day marks the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the day when Lord Shiva accepted Parvati Mata as his wife. According to legends, Goddess Parvati fasted and was austere for many years, and was accepted by Lord Shiva as his wife in her 108th birth. Notably, Goddess Parvati is also known as Teej Mata.

On this day, married women pray and worship Goddess Parvati for a blissful and happy married life. During Hariyali Teej, married women visit their parents' home, wear new clothes preferably green Sari and bangles, prepare swings and use it in pairs while singing Teej songs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2025 05:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).