Hartalika Teej is one of the significant celebrations taking place this week. One of the important festivals observed by married Hindu women, Hartalika Teej 2021, will fall on September 9, Thursday. Apart from the strict fasting for their partner’s long life and the well-being of their families, women also look forward to dressing up for the occasion. Mehndi remains an integral part of these festivities and auspicious occasions as they are symbolic of the eternal love. If you are observing Hartalika Teej 2021 and looking forward to new yet easy mehndi designs, be it Arabic Mehandi or Indian mehndi designs, you will find it here. LatestLY brings you a bunch of the latest mehndi designs for hands, which are simple to apply and make you look gorgeous. These mehndi design tutorial videos are explained step by step and should be easy to apply back and front hands.

Beautiful Dulhan Mehndi Designs for Hartalika Teej

Simple Arabic Mehndi Designs For Teej 2021 Festival

Stylish Full Hand Indian Mehndi Designs for Hartalika Teej

Easy and Beautiful Front Hand Arabic Mehndi Designs

Stylish and Simple Arabic Mehandi Pattern for Festival Celebrations

