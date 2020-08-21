Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Hartalika Teej is one of the three important Teej festivals that is celebrated with great enthusiasm by North Indians. This annual celebration is observed on the third day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of Bhadrapad month. Hartalika Teej 2020 will be celebrated on August 21. The celebration of this auspicious festival revolves around praying to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, observing the stringent Hartalika Teej Vrat and preparing various delicacies to appease the almighty. While Hindu women predominantly celebrate this festival, its celebration often involves sharing Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 wishes, Hartalika Teej messages, Teej 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Hartalika Teej Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Send on the Auspicious Festival.

Hartalika Teej is the celebration of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's strong bond of love and togetherness. Women offer their prayers in anticipation of a similar relationship in their own lives. While married women observe the stringent Hartalika Teej Vrat to ask for the long life of their husband, which brings with it marital bliss. Hartalika Teej is believed to be the celebration of the day that Goddess Parvati was taken into the forest by one of her friends, in their effort to stop Parvati's marriage to Lord Vishnu, against her wishes. This is said to play a key role in bringing Lord Shiva and Parvati together. Hartalika Teej 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Worship Goddess Parvati.

Hartalika Teej celebrations this year are sure to be different. While traditionally women prepare clay idols of Lord Shiva and Parvati and get together in large groups to sing aartis and songs to the Gods, the celebrations are sure to be in smaller circles this year. However, we can continue to feel the festive spirit as a community by sharing Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 wishes, Hartalika Teej messages, Teej 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Hartalika Teej Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

Happy Hartalika 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaya re Aaya, Hartalika Teej Ka Tyohar Hai Aaya, Sang Mein Khushiyan Aur, Dher Sara Pyaar Hai Laya, Hartalika Teej Ki Dher Saari Shubhkamnaiye.

Happy Hartalika 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kachi- Pakki Neem Ki Nimboli, Sawan Jaldi Aayo Re, Mharo Dil Dhadka Jaaye, Saawan Jaldi Aayo Re. Hartalika Teej Ki Hardik Badhai.

Happy Hartalika 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teej Ka Tyohaar Hai Umango Ka Tyohaar, Phool Khile Hai Baaghon Mein, Barish Ki Hai Fuhaar, Dil Se Aap Sab Ko Ho Mubarak, Pyara Ye Hartalika Teej Ka Tyohaar. Hartalika Teej 2020 Sabko Meri Taraf Se Dher Sara Pyar.

Happy Hartalika 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vrat Teej Ka Hai Bahut Hi Madhur Pyaar Ka, Dil Ki Shraddha or Sachey Vishwas Ka, Bichhiya Pairon Mein Ho Mathe Par Bindiya, Har Janam Mein Milan Ho Hamare Piya, Hartalika Teej Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Happy Hartalika 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chandan Ki Khusboo, Badalon Ki Fuhar, Aap Sabhi Ko Mubarak Ho Teej Ka Tyohar. Hartalika Teej Ki Shubhkamnaye.

On Hartalika Teej, women often dress up in vibrant clothes, don henna and festive jewellery. Those observing the fast wake up early and begin their day by taking the Sankalp of fasting through the day. Depending on the comfort of the person, they can either observe the stringent fast where you cannot consume water, or opt for a comparatively easier option where you can consume fruits if need be. Here's hoping that this Hartalika Teej fills our life with happiness and prosperity.

