Hazrat Ali, also known as Ali ibn Abu Talib, was born in 599 AD in Kaaba's holy sanctuary in Mecca, which is considered the most sacred place in Islam. The birthday depends on the lunar calendar of the Islam community. Hazrat Ali’s birthday is celebrated in India and parts of the world with a dominant Muslim population. The birthday depends on the lunar calendar of the Islam community. This year, the birthday of Ali ibn Abu Talib or Hazrat Ali will be celebrated on February 3 and February 4 in different parts of the world. As per records, Hazrat Ali was the first to accept Islam as his religion and recognise Muhammad as God’s messenger. On the birthday of the great Imam, we at LatestLY have compiled a few Hazrat Ali quotes and messages, Hazrat Ali birthday wishes and greetings, WhatsApp messages, sayings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can share with your loved ones. Rajab 2023 Date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh: When Is Shab-e-Miraj? Here's Everything About 7th Month of Islamic Calendar.

The day honours the birth of Ali ibn Abu Talib who is believed to be the son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad and also the first Iman by the Shia Muslims. He is said to be the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad. The day is also known as Imam Ali’s birthday since he is regarded as the first Imam by Shia Muslims. On the occasion of Hazrat Ali's Birth Anniversary in 2023, share these quotes, messages, sayings, greetings, wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers with everyone you know. Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary 2023 Date: Know History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day When Ali Ibn Abi Talib Was Born.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Birth Anniversary of Hazrat Ali Enlighten Us With Knowledge and Spread Joy Into Our Lives. Happy Hazrat Ali’s Birth Anniversary!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Hazrat Ali’s Birthday, I Wish There Is Happiness and Smiles Surrounding Us and Blessings Being Showered on Us. Warm Wishes on Hazrat Ali’s Birthday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Special Occasion of Hazrat Ali’s Birthday Reminds Us That We Are Lucky To Have Allah Blessing Us Every Moment of Our Lives. Warm Wishes on Hazrat Ali’s Birthday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: He Who Has a Thousand Friends Has Not a Friend to Spare, and He Who Has One Enemy Will Meet Him Everywhere. - Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Man's Measure Is His Will. - Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib

The birth anniversary of Imam Hazrat Ali is observed every year on the 13th day of Rajab, the seventh month according to the Islamic calendar. Wishing you all a very Happy Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary 2023!

