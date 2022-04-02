Gudi Padwa is the first day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu Calendar. This year it will be observed on Saturday, April 2. It is a spring festival celebrated by the Marathi and Konkani Hindus. It is linked to the mythical day when Hindu Lord Brahma created time and the universe. People celebrate the day with beautiful traditions, meet and greet their loved ones. As you celebrate the day with your near and dear ones, we at LatestLY, have curated beautiful images and wallpapers that you can download and send as greetings to one and all on this auspicious day. WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Samvatsar Padvo HD Images, Telegram Gudhi Photos & Colourful GIFs To Celebrate Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa signifies the arrival of spring and the reaping of Rabi crops. Some people believe that the day is linked to the coronation of Lord Ram in Ayodhya after he defeated Ravana and the start of the Shalivahan calendar after he defeated the Huns in the first century. People celebrate the day by coming together to carry the Gudi Kavadas to a Shiva temple. Here are images and Wallpapers of Lord Shiva that you can download and send to all your family and friends to send them greetings for Gudi Padwa 2022.

Hindu Nav Varsh 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Heralds The Advent Of Prosperity And Good Luck For You. Gudi Padwa Greetings To You and Your Family.

Hindu Nav Varsh 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On The Holy Occasion Of Gudi Padwa, May You Be Blessed With Happiness, Prosperity, Success And Good Luck. Happy Gudi Padwa 2022.

Gudi Padwa Messages in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find New Avenues of Success and May Your Life be Fulfilling. Wishing You a Happy Gudi Padwa 2022.

Gudi Padwa Messages in Marathi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hoist Your Gudi, And Pray For A New That has Happiness And Peace in Abundance For You and Your Family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Happy Gudi Padwa Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Auspicious Occasion of Gudi Padwa Bring You Endless Joy, Wealth and Sucess.

Gudi Padwa 2022 Messages: Images, Marathi New Year Wishes and Greetings To Mark Samvatsar Padvo

On this day, the courtyards of the houses are swept clean and plastered with fresh cow dung. They make beautiful colour patterns on the doorsteps known as rangoli. They dress up in new clothes and take out time for family gatherings. As you enjoy and celebrate the day with your family, here are images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your relatives to greet them on Gudi Padwa 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Gudi Padwa 2022!

