Holi will be celebrated on March 25, 2024. Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and joy across India. However, some places in India are renowned for their unique and vibrant Holi celebrations, attracting tourists and locals alike. Here are some of the best places to celebrate Holi in India:

Mathura and Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Mathura and Vrindavan, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, are famous for their week-long Holi celebrations. The festivities include traditional rituals, colourful processions, and the throwing of colours and flowers. The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and the Dwarkadheesh Temple in Mathura are popular places to witness the joyous celebrations. Holi Celebrations in India: From Hola Mohalla to Shigmo, Here's How Holi, the Festival of Colours, Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India.

Barsana, Uttar Pradesh

Barsana is known for its unique Lathmar Holi, where women playfully beat men with sticks. According to legend, Lord Krishna visited Barsana and teased the women, who chased him away with sticks. This tradition is reenacted during Holi, making it a fun and lively celebration.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Holi in Jaipur is celebrated with great pomp and show. The city comes alive with vibrant colours, music, and dance. The local markets are filled with colourful powders and sweets, adding to the festive atmosphere. The royal family of Jaipur also organizes a grand procession called the Elephant Festival, which is a highlight of the Holi celebrations in the city.

Anandpur Sahib, Punjab

Hola Mohalla, the Sikh festival celebrated at Anandpur Sahib, coincides with the Holi festival. It is a grand celebration of martial arts, with Sikhs showcasing their skills in various sports and activities. The festival is a unique blend of spirituality, sportsmanship, and vibrant colours.

Shantiniketan, West Bengal

Holi is celebrated as Basanta Utsav in Shantiniketan, the abode of Rabindranath Tagore. The festival is marked by cultural performances, traditional songs, and dances. The students of Visva Bharati University dress in colourful attire and perform the famous dance-drama, "Chitrangada," adding a cultural touch to the celebrations.

These are just a few of the best places to celebrate Holi in India. Each place offers a unique and memorable experience, making Holi a truly special festival celebrated with joy, colour, and cultural fervour across the country.

