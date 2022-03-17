New Delhi, March 17: Tata Tea Premium makes its metaverse debut by hosting a first-of-its-kind Holi party on the platform, as part of its hyper-local approach to celebrating regional pride and providing unique customer experiences.

Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, "Offering novel and disruptive experiences to our customers will continue to remain a key priority for us. Tata Tea Premium as a brand has always aimed to engage with our customers through unique campaigns. Tata Tea Premium has launched special festive packs capturing the excitement of Holi for some of its markets like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Happy Holi 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Festive Quotes, Colourful Wallpapers, Sayings and SMS To Family and Friends on Rangwali Holi.

"We are also extremely excited to launch Tata Tea Premium's Holi Party in Metaverse, which is an effort to leverage the growing power of digital storytelling and personalization, as a means, to connect with our customers. This campaign will enable people to celebrate Holi and the festive elements associated with it like the regional songs, delicacies, stories in a new medium."

Upon entering the platform, you can don your favourite avatars and enjoy the splash of colors with various engaging Holi games. To dial-up the excitement the party also comes with a special festive performance by music sensation, composer and lyricist duo Sachet-Parampara.

Music composer-lyricist duo and real-life husband and wife, Sachet Tandon from Uttar Pradesh and Parampara Tandon from Delhi will bring alive the magic of Uttar Pradesh's Lathmaar Holi and Delhi's Rangwali Holi; the essence of which is aptly captured on Tata Tea Premium's special edition festive pack.

"We at YUG Metaverse believe in celebrating and showcasing the Pride of India. Holi is one of the biggest festivals in India, so we are doing World's First Holi on Metaverse so that people can come and play Holi with their family and friends, in a manner which has never ever been experienced before. India is a large country where different places have different traditions and we are happy to partner with Tata Tea Premium which has roots in the culture of India, to bring the regional and hyperlocal nuances of the Holi celebrations to the world," added Utkarsh Shukla, Founder & CEO of YUG Metaverse. The Holi party will be hosted in Metaverse on March 18 and 19.

