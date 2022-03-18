Happy Holi 2022! According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Holi is celebrated on the full moon date of Falgun month. Holi is the biggest first festival of the year and this year will be celebrated on March 18. At the same time, Holika Dahan was observed on March 17, which is also known as Choti Holi. It is believed that ego and evil are also burnt down in the fire of Holika. According to the legend of Holi, Holika Dahan is considered inauspicious during the Bhadra period. At the same time, it is also believed that Holika Dahan should be done only on the full moon date of Falgun month. People who are away from their loved ones can congratulate them on the festival through social media. If you too are not able to meet your loved ones on Holi say Happy Holi through these wonderful Happy Holi 2022 WhatsApp statuses, Holi Hai Facebook Greetings, Holi 2022 Wishes, Happy Holi Messages, Holi images, Happy Holi 2022 GIF, quotes, shayari and wallpapers.

According to the legend, there was a demon king named Hiranyakashipu in ancient times. He claimed to be his own god and was supremely arrogant. Not only this, Hiranyakashipu had banned people from uttering the name of God in the state. But Hiranyakashipu's son Prahlad was a devotee of God. At the same time, Holika, the sister of Hiranyakashipu, was blessed with a boon of not being consumed in the fire. Once Hiranyakashipu ordered Holika to take Prahlad in her lap and sit in the fire. But on sitting in the fire, Holika got burnt and Prahlad survived. And since then Holika Dahan started being observed in the memory of God devotee Prahlad. It is said that on the day of Holika Dahan people apply the mustard paste and scrub it off from the body as well. It is said that with Holika all negativity gets burnt. On the day of Holi, people celebrate the festival by exchanging homemade dishes and sweets with each other. On this day people also wish their loved ones by sending Holi wishes and messages.

Holi 2022: Date, Muhurat, Significance, Guidelines

This Holi story indicates that there we must always expect the victory of good over evil. Holi is celebrated on the full moon and the next day everyone pours roses, abir, different colours on each other, after Holika Dahan.

