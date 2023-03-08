Happy Holi 2023! The festival of Holi, also known as Dhulivandan, Dhuleti, and Holi Utsav, will be celebrated across India on March 7 and 8 this year. Yes, double the celebration. To celebrate the joyous occasion, we at LatestLY have curated a set of Happy Holi 2023 wishes in Sanskrit, Dhulivandan messages in Sanskrit, and Happy Rangwali Holi wishes, which you can share with your family and friends. You can also download the images and share them as Happy Holi wishes in Sanskrit, Holi 2023 images, Dhuleti 2023 wishes in Sanskrit, Happy Holi 2023 greetings, Holi images and HD wallpapers with your loved ones. Happy Holi 2023 Images & Wishes for Family: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Holi Pics, HD Wallpapers, Quotes, GIFs and SMS for Loved Ones.

The festival is popular among the Hindu community as it celebrates the eternal and divine love of Lord Krishna and his beloved Radha, the victory of Lord Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu, and the commencement of spring. It marks a new beginning where people can release all their inhibitions and start afresh. Let us celebrate the 'Festival of Love and Colours' with this special collection of Holi messages in Sanskrit!

Holi is an important festival in India and is considered the second biggest festival on the Hindu calendar after Diwali. The festival of Holi is celebrated for two days; the first day is known as Holika Dahan, was celebrated on March 6 this year. It is also known as Chhoti Holi. While the second day is known as Rangwali Holi, the main Holi day, celebrated on March 7 and 8. The festival also has a cultural significance and is a joyous day to get rid of past mistakes, end conflicts and a day to forget and forgive. On the day of Holi, people smear each other with colours and pray for happiness.

