The Holy Week is here and today the Christian community observes the Holy Tuesday. The Holy Week 2021 is lso popularly known as ‘Holy and Great Week’, the period of Holy Week is the 7-day week. It ends with Easter Sunday which is celebrated widely. The Holy Week includes days like Palm Sunday, Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday, Spy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. Each day is observed differently and holds various relevant significance. Various traditional cultures, and rituals are observed in the Holy Week. Many searches for Holy Week 2021 dates, days, and special days during the holy week, then look no further, as we have you covered.

You can check the accurate and detailed calendar dates of Holy Week 2021, which will help you plan accordingly. On Holy Tuesday, people share teachings by Jesus and other verses from the Bible and as we observe Holy Tuesday 2021, we bring to you wishes and quotes which you send your loved ones on Holy Tuesday. While the world is trying to fight back coronavirus, you can send these messages of hope and love with them. These Holy Tuesday quotes and greetings will help them lift up their spirits and keep them motivated. Share these Bible verses and quotes to inspire them for a better tomorrow.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Tuesday! That Week There Was Another Man, a Man Who Could Not See. Jesus Rubbed His Eyes and Said, “Believe and You Will See.” And Believing, the Man Could See! Thank You, God of Light for Giving Light to Me.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Tuesday! The Fortelling at the Last Supper

When Jesus Had Thus Spoken, He Was Troubled in Spirit, and Justified, “Truly, Truly, I Say to You, One of You Will Betray Me. (John 13:21 RSV)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Tuesday Is the First Tuesday of Holy Week, and the Last Tuesday Before Easter Sunday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Tuesday Is the Commemoration of Jesus’ Parables, Olivet Discourse, the Temple Debates, and the Fig-Tree Withering.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Holy Tuesday. May God Pour Out His Love on You Today. Have a Blessed Holy Week.

Pope Francis is celebrating solemn Holy Week ceremonies for a second straight year without the usual throngs of pilgrims and tourists, kept away by pandemic safety concerns and travel restrictions. Francis led a Palm Sunday service this year inside St Peter's Basilica just as he did last spring. That was just weeks after the COVID-19 outbreak erupted in Italy, which was the first country in the West to be hit by the pandemic.

