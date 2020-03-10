Hot Bhojpuri Holi 2020 Party Songs: From 'Holi Mei Choli Saket Bhail' to 'Hamahu Seyan Bani', Here Are Latest Songs to Make the Festival of Colours Groovy

Hot Bhojpuri songs for Holi (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Holi is one of the premier festivals in India which signifies the arrival of spring. The festival of colours is associated with spreading of love and joy with your near and dear ones. The festivities begin overnight with Holika Dahan and the following day is the Rangwali Holi. The bonfire lit during Holika Dahan is considered as the burning of our evils and a small Puja is conducted along with it. Good food and music is a key aspect of Holi and this is what makes Holi one of the most enjoyable festivals. On the occasion of Holi, we take a look at the top 5 Bhojpuri Holi songs.

Bhatar Aihe Holi Ke Baad 2 – Khesari Lal Yadav is a massive star in the Bhojpuri industry and on the occasion of Holi, he has come up with his new song Bhatar Aihe Holi Ke Baad 2. Lyricist Azad Singh has written the song which is bound to be a hit. Watch Video:

Holiya Me Ja Tani A Jaan – Mantra Studios in association with singer Suruchi Singh have come up with Holiya Me Ja Tani A Jaan. The song is written by Dinesh Dilkash. Watch Video:

Holi Mei Choli Saket Bhail – Holi Mei Choli Saket Bhail is sung by Badal Bawali and the music composed by Babu Jaan. Producer Dharmendra Kumar hit songs is tailor made for Holi celebrations. Watch Video:

Hamahu Seyan Bani – Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh have sung the duet Hamahu Seyan Bani which will be played across various Holi parties for its catchy lyrics. Watch Video:

Holiya Mei Lage Badi Dar – Amrapali Dubey’ Holiya Mei Lage Badi Dar is a rage on YouTube and has notched up several lakhs views. The song should be a popular pick for the Holi parties.

