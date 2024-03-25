Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is a vibrant and lively festival that is celebrated across India and in various parts of the world. It's a time of music, dance, vibrant colours, and splashing water. This year, Holi 2024 falls on March 25, which is a Monday. The festival marks the shift from winter to the warmer, brighter days of spring. As part of the Holi celebrations, people often find themselves covered from head to toe in colours. While it's all good fun, removing these colours from your body, hair, and nails can prove to be a challenge. Many of the colours used during Holi contain chemicals that may irritate the skin or trigger allergies. If not removed on time, it could worsen the situation. But, with a bit of patience and effort, it's possible to remove Holi colours effectively. Let’s explore some simple yet effective methods to safely remove the colours from your body, hair, and nails, ensuring you can enjoy the festival to the fullest. Holi DIY Natural Colours: How To Make Holi Colours From Flowers To Promote Sustainability and Eco-Consciousness.

1. Oil

Gently massage your skin, hair, and nails with oil. You can use coconut, olive, or almond oil. This will help loosen the colour, make your skin brighter, smoother, and fresher, and remove any stubborn stains. Rinse off with cold water.

2. Lemon Juice

Mix lemon juice and salt. Apply this mix to the colour-stained areas. Leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing it with cool water. Lemon has citric acid, which will help lighten and get rid of the colours.

3. Baking Soda

Take baking soda and add water. Apply it to all the stained areas. Leave the mix on for a few minutes before you wash it off with water.

4. Gram Flour

Make a paste of gram flour (besan) or turmeric and milk. Apply this to your skin and leave it on for 15–20 minutes or until it dries. After 20 minutes, gently wash it off with warm water.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

Mix apple cider vinegar with water in a bowl. Apply this to your skin and leave it for 15 minutes. Rinse it off with cool water once it dries. Holi Songs' Playlist: 5 Bollywood Hindi Songs for a Lively Holi Rain Dance Party (Watch Videos).

By following these simple yet effective tips, you will find it easy to remove the stubborn colour stains. Remember to steer clear of hot water, as it won't help with stubborn stains. Once done with your shower, use a mild cleanser to wash your face, and follow up with an alcohol-free toner to gently remove any remaining colours. Lastly, moisturise your skin to keep it hydrated after your shower.

