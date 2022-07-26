Independence Day 2022 Office Bay Decoration Ideas: Indian Independence Day is observed every year on August 15. This year we will be celebrating 76 years of independence. Now that people have started getting back to their offices after a long leap of working from home, it’s time we celebrate these festivals the way we always used to. Independence Day brings with it great enthusiasm and all we see are orange, white and green colours everywhere around us. As you celebrate Independence Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated beautiful ideas that will help you decorate your office bay in the most beautiful and unique ways. From Tricolour Rangoli to Paper Crafts, 5 Ways To Decorate Your Workplace on 15th August

Tricolour Balloons

Though balloon decorations are very common and are done almost in every office, their charm still remains the same. Using the tricolour balloons around the doors of your office bay area will give a very nice and chirpy look to your work area.

Tricolour Ribbons

Along with the balloons, you can also use orange, white and green ribbons to decorate your workstation. This won’t occupy much of the space making your workstation near and clean yet all set for the occasion.

Tricolour Paper Decorations

Paper decorations can be used for decorating your office bay in a very unique way. You can probably put up the paper tricolour in a flower shape on the computer system or probably on the notice boards in your office.

Tricolour LED lights

Tricolour LED lights are very easily available in the market and can be used to brighten up the workstations in the office bay. It will give a very subtle yet lively look to your bay area.

Tricolour Rangoli

You can make a beautiful Tricolour Rangoli at the entrance of your office bay to give a classy look at the entrance itself. This would be the beginning of all the beautiful decorations you would have done for the Independence Day celebrations.

Finally, after two years, it’s time that people have started coming back to offices. Almost every company tries to make the best of every festival and employees love that thing about coming to the office during the festive time. Try these unique and beautiful ideas to glam up your bay this Independence Day.

Wishing everyone Happy Independence Day 2022!

