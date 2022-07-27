Independence Day Speeches in Hindi: India celebrates its Independence Day every year to pay homage to the freedom fighters and leaders who fought for its freedom in the past. The period leading up to the National holiday is a time when academic institutions, governmental and private buildings are illuminated with strings of light, and our tricolour flag flutters from residential and other structures. Companies organize cultural events, special competitions and programmes to promote the importance of Independence Day. Movies and documentaries showing the era when the nation struggled for liberation from the colonial rule are telecasted. Moreover, the honourable president delivers the '"Address to the Nation". Independence Day 2022 will be observed on Monday, 15 August. Independence Day 2022 Speech Videos for Students in English: Sample Speeches, Best Patriotic Addresses and Long and Short Write-Ups for Writing Competitions.

Furthermore, on the occasion of Swatantatra Diwas, India's prime minister unfurls the flag and delivers a speech at Delhi's Red Fort. States hold flag hoisting ceremonies and functions under the theme that reflects India's freedom movement. 15 August marks the end of British rule and the establishment a free and liberated Indian nation. If you are planning to participate in writing or oration competitions organized in your school or college, then we have got you everything you need for the same. Check out the videos below to get an idea about how to write speeches and essays in Hindi on Independence Day in a proper format. Indian Independence Day 2022: Know About Historical Date, Significance and Celebrations To Commemorate Nation's Freedom From the British Rule.

Independence Day Sample Speech In Hindi

Independence Day 2022 Essay

Sample Write-Up For Independence Day Contests

Independence Day 2022 Speech

The sport of kite flying symbolises Independence Day. Citizens adorning themselves in clothing and accessories that resemble the tricolour theme is a must for every Independence Day celebration. Over time, the festival has changed emphasis from nationalism to a broader celebration of all things India. People from the Indian diaspora in different countries organize parades, pageants and other celebratory events.

