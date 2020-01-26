India Republic Day 2020 Wishes And Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images and Quotes Eliciting Importance of The Constitution

Republic Day and Constitution Quotes WhatsApp Wishes. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, January 26: India celebrated its 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020. Like every year on January 26, India celebrated its republic day to commemorate the day when the Constitution of India came into effect. Republic Day is one of the two national holidays in India. On this day, people wish each other by sending greetings, wishes, quotes and messages about Republic Day and the importance of the Constitution. Find some of the finest quotes on the Indian Constitution in particular and Constitution in general here in the copy below. Republic Day 2020: Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens Under Constitution of India.

The Constitution is the guiding document for any nation. It consists of laws and values which guide the society and the people by giving them rights and duties. Watch the video below to understand and know our fundamental rights. Republic Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy 71st Republic Day With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Messages.

"Indians today are governed by two different ideologies. Their political ideal set in the preamble of the Constitution affirms a life of liberty, equality and fraternity. Their social ideal embodied in their religion denies them." Dr BR Ambedkar

"The Constitution does not just protect those whose views we share; it also protects those with whose views we disagree." Edward Kennedy

"Don't interfere with anything in the Constitution. That must be maintained, for it is the only safeguard of our liberties." Abraham Lincoln

"When I took over as president, I studied the Constitution, and the more I studied it, the more I realised that it does not prevent the president of India from giving the nation a vision. So when I went and presented this vision in Parliament and in legislative assemblies; everyone welcomed it, irrespective of party affiliations." APJ Abdul Kalam

"However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good." BR Ambedkar

Preamble to the Constitution of India

"WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens

JUSTICE, social, economic and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this 26th day of November 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION."

The Constitution guarantees six fundamental rights to Indian citizens irrespective of their race, birthplace, religion, caste or gender. Besides fundamental rights, ten fundamental duties are also part of the Constitution under Article 51-A and citizens are expected to perform them. Republic Day is an occasion to revisit and affirm our commitment to the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.