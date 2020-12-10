The annual International Animal Rights Day (IARD) is observed on December 10 to remember animals that died due to acts of humans. On December 10, 1948, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted and proclaimed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to prevent World War II and the concentration camps horrors from being repeated. Years later, International Animal Rights Day was established for animals. It is a call for the recognition of our Universal Declaration of Animal Rights (UDAR). The goal of this campaign is to build recognition of human rights, and that humanity is due to all creatures. Animal rights supporters across the world hold candlelight vigils and other events to mark the event. As we observe International Animal Rights Day 2020, we bring to you the date, history, significance and campaigns held on the observance. World Animal Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know History and Celebrations of The Day That Promotes Animal Welfare Movement.

The day is to make it known that animals deserve to have rights and do perceive feelings. This is to draw attention to the Universal Declaration of Animal Rights that states that animal rights are a logical progression from basic human rights. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) encourages individuals to participate on this day by not eating animals. Animals are used for pharmaceutical tests, vaccine tests, military experiments and training, maternal- deprivation experiments and invasive brain experiments. Dolphins Tortured by Men in Kolkata Reminds Us of Other Such Gruesome Instances That Disgraced Humanity.

In 1998, the animal rights association, Uncaged created International Animal Rights Day. It was their goal to highlight different forms of violence against animals. Founders of the day say that since animals can’t vote, protest, or lobby for their own protection, humans have to do it for them. Uncaged has its headquarters in Sheffield, England and chose December 10 for International Animal Rights Day as it coincides with Human Rights Day.

