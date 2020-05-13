Dolphins Tortured by Men in Kolkata Reminds Us of Other Such Gruesome Instances That Disgraced Humanity

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The world is fighting with a deadly virus that is spreading rapidly. Many countries are under lockdown in a bid to reduce the further spread and flatten the curve. While humans are at home, nature and animals are captured, healing on many occasions. We have seen videos and pictures from across the countries, where animals and birds are seen reclaiming their habitats, without any fear. They are captured strolling freely on the empty streets. The sights are so beautiful! A while ago, there were reports that the rare South Asian River Dolphin, famously known as Ganges Dolphin was spotted near ghats in Kolkata, India. Thanks to the low water pollution levels, they are back. But it appears that humans are not happy with their return. Two men in Kolkata uploaded a video wherein they are seen torturing a dolphin on camera. While the exact location is not reported, the act disgraced the viewers. It is disturbing and disappointing. The incident reminds us of other gruesome instances that disgraced humanity.

These two men were caught literally torturing a young Gangetic dolphin to death. One of them, identified as Rafiku Saihk uploaded a video that showed a group of men holding the dolphin by its snout and tail, and torturing the fish. Another video, uploaded by the same user displayed the mammal being released into the river in a bloodied state. Noted environmentalist, Biswajit Roychowdhury has complained about it, urging the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest to take the matter under investigation. Although the exact location is not identified, Biswajit hopes the culprits will be punished.

“We are assuming that the place is in between Kolkata and Burdwan and hoping that the culprits will be brought to book soon,” he was quoted in TOI report. Biswajit added, “The mammals have very sensitive skin and the way it has been handled, as shown in the videos, it is likely to be dead despite being released in water.”

As dolphins return to Kolkata, Bengal men torture one on camera https://t.co/MFe1pvEi9Q - Dolphins are children of Ganga Maa. These s*bhumans should be hunted down and given maximum punishment. — Vanara (@AgentSaffron) May 12, 2020

YouTuber Akatsukito Abuse and Killed His Cat

I’m absolutely fucking disgusted right now. This YouTuber uploaded videos of him abusing and then killing his cat.. and I honestly just don’t know to say anymore. @TeamYouTube Person in video is named: Akatsukito pic.twitter.com/srdA5kzTab — 😈🔪 (@DrDestiny) August 24, 2019

YouTuber Akatsukito made headlines last year, after he recorded himself of abusing and then killing his cat, before sharing the footage online. After the heinous act, he was heard laughing on the clop, as the feline was captured lying on the ground, dead. The video went viral and outraged animal rights supporters. His YouTube account was terminated.

Firecrackers Tied in Cat’s Paws

The front left paw of the cat was blown off after someone tied firecrackers to it. The rescue team reported that the feline was injured during Fourth of July celebrations, last year. The rescue centre had amputate her legs, because the condition it was badly injured.

Elephant Beaten With Sticks in Kerala

Karnan the gentle giant,once a temple elephant ,being mercilessly beaten up in thrissur ,kerala pic.twitter.com/hNNGF7VyID — 𝓹𝓻𝓪𝓶𝓸𝓭 𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓪𝓼𝓮𝓴𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓷 (@pramodchandrase) March 25, 2019

Last year, another video went viral on social media that showed an elephant being beaten with sticks by its caretakers. The clip was from Kerala, and it showed the trainers hitting and poking it with sticks.

Bull Breaks Both Legs

This poor and innocent bull breaks his legs when leaving the place had it has been locked up, to harass and torture him. Who has fun terrifying and harming non-human animals is a real monster. This happened in Mejorada del Campo, Spain, where these aberrations are still allowed. pic.twitter.com/qso78Quqq5 — Warriors4Wildlife_Int™🌐Ⓥ🐾 (@W4W_Int) October 14, 2018

A bull in Spain broke both his legs after the ramp was placed too high for the animal to be able to get down on its feet safely. The incident happened last year in Spain. The tragic video was widely shared on social media in 2018, with people and animal rights activists expressing their rage over animal cruelty.

These are a few more incidents from the past that shows how much cruel we are. Animal safety is a rising concern, and repeated instances display the intensity of brutality against animals. This must be stopped. Our responsibility is to preserve nature, but clearly, some people just have not got the appropriate lessons, yet.