International Asteroid Day is an annual event celebrated on June 30 that helps raise awareness about asteroids and how we can protect our planet from an Inevitable crash. The celebration of International Asteroid Day was designated to this particular date as it marks the anniversary of the Siberian Tunguska event that took place on June 30, 1908. An unprecedented most harmful asteroid-related event on Earth in recent history. International Asteroid Day 2021 celebrations are sure to focus more on raising awareness on the asteroids that are expected to be in close vicinity of Earth in the coming year. People be sure to share fun facts about asteroids to celebrate International Asteroid Day 2021.

What are asteroids?

Asteroids are said to be leftover debris from the early solar system. It is interesting to note that while asteroid impacts were once common on Earth, their frequency has reduced considerably in the past few years.

Asteroids vs meteoroid

Historically we do not have any empirical evidence of many asteroids hitting the earth, however, there are various other materials around asteroids and comets that often enter Earth’s atmosphere. While most of them are destroyed by friction before reaching the ground, those who manage to make contact are called meteoroids. In fact, it is estimated that at least once a year a car-sized meteor falls on earth.

What are asteroids made of

As asteroids are comprised of various particles. These include specs and particles of the sun itself to other planets, and sometimes even blown-out comets! There are some asteroids that also have their own moons!

The reason dinosaurs are extinct

Around 65 million years ago, it was an asteroid impact that led to the extinction of dinosaurs and was one of the key contributors to the way life on Earth changed forever.

The asteroids we know

Some of the famous asteroids are 1 Ceres, which is 952 kilometres across, 2 Pallas (with a diameter of 544 kilometres), and 4 Vesta (roughly 580 km across). Astronomers have been observing these asteroids since the 1800s and they are considered minor planets.

The celebration of International Asteroid Day was initiated by Stephen Hawking, filmmaker Grigorij Richters, B612 Foundation President, Danica Remy, Apollo 9 astronaut Rusty Schweickart and Brian May, Queen guitarist and astrophysicist. The declaration of this celebration was made on December 3, 2014, and has been an exciting observance amongst science and space enthusiasts ever since. Here‘s wishing everyone a Happy International Asteroid Day 2021!

