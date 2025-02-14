International Book Giving Day, celebrated on February 14, is a global initiative that promotes the joy of reading by encouraging people to give books to children. Unlike traditional Valentine's Day celebrations, this event focuses on spreading knowledge and literacy, making books more accessible to young readers worldwide. To celebrate International Book Giving Day 2025 on February, share these International Book Giving Day 2025 quotes, images, HD wallpapers, sayings, GIFs, greetings and messages with your friends and family. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

International Book Giving Day is observed in various ways, including donating books to schools, libraries, hospitals, and underprivileged communities. Many individuals and organisations participate by leaving books in public places, gifting them to friends and family, or supporting literacy charities that distribute books to those in need.

Quote Reads: “A Reader Lives a Thousand Lives Before He Dies.” George R.R. Martin

Quote Reads: “If You Only Read the Books That Everyone Else Is Reading, You Can Only Think What Everyone Else Is Thinking.” Haruki Murakami, Norwegian Wood

Quote Reads: “She Read Books as One Would Breathe Air, To Fill Up and Live.” Annie Dillard

Quote Reads: “There Is No Friend As Loyal as a Book.” Ernest Hemmingway

Quote Reads: “If There’s a Book That You Want To Read, but It Hasn’t Been Written Yet, Then You Must Write It.” Toni Morrison

Quote Reads: “Books Are a Uniquely Portable Magic.” Stephen King

One of the main goals of International Book Giving Day is to reduce book scarcity among children, especially in regions where access to reading material is limited. Studies have shown that early exposure to books significantly enhances a child’s cognitive and language development, making this initiative crucial for fostering a love for reading and lifelong learning.

The movement has gained momentum with the support of authors, illustrators, and book enthusiasts worldwide. Social media campaigns and events help raise awareness, inspiring more people to participate each year. By simply giving a book, individuals contribute to a global effort to nurture literacy and education, making a meaningful impact on young minds.

