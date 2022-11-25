International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is observed on the date of the 1960 assassination of the three Mirabal sisters, who were political activists in the Dominican Republic. As their killings were ordered by the Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo, activists later began to mark November 25 as a day to raise awareness about the acts of violence against women and for its prevention. The United Nations General Assembly later recognized this observance as a global event to raise awareness about all forms of violence against women and the date received its official UN resolution on February 7, 2000. On International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, here are some images and HD wallpapers for free download online, quotes and messages that you can share to raise awareness about this issue. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the UN-Designated Global Event.

The United Nations has encouraged many governments, international organisations and NGOs to organize events and programmes to recognize this day and to raise awareness about this pressing issue of acts of violence against women to put an end to them. Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is sadly among the most widespread and devastating human rights violations prevalent in the world today. It’s even worse that these gender-based acts remain unreported due to the shame and stigma surrounding them. To spread awareness about this day, share these International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 images and HD wallpapers, messages and quotes with everyone you know.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Images

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: It’s Not Enough Just To Treat Women Well. We Have To Work To Make Sure All Men Treat Women Well. – Jeff Bridges

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Messages

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: There Is One Universal Truth, Applicable to All Countries, Cultures and Communities: Violence Against Women Is Never Acceptable, Never Excusable, and Never Tolerable. – Ban Ki-moon

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 Quotes

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: Violence Against Women Is an Everyday Reality, Act Now, Always, and Forever Before It’s Too Late. – Unknown

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women SMS

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: Violence Against Women Is an Appalling Human Rights Violation. But It Is Not Inevitable. We Can Put a Stop to This. – Nicole Kidman

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: It Seems to Me That Violence Against Women Has Been Tolerated for So Long That the World Has Become Numb to It. – Zainab Salbi

This day is being observed by the UN in 2022 under the theme "UNITE! Activism to End Violence against Women & Girls." This date of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women marks the beginning of the "16 Days of Activism" that precedes Human Rights Day on December 10 annually.

