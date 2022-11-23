International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is observed every year on November 25. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has designated November 25 to mark this day to raise awareness around the world that women are subjected to rape, domestic violence and other forms of violence. The day also aims to highlight that the scale and true nature of the issue is often hidden. The UN and the Inter-Parliamentary Union have encouraged governments, international organizations and NGOs to organize activities to support the day as an international observance. Orange the World! UN Campaign For International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Gains Momentum (Read Tweets).

Theme of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022

For International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022, the UNGA will observe the day under the theme "UNITE! Activism to End Violence against Women & Girls." In 2021, the theme was "Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!", and in 2020 the theme was "Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!". In 2019, it was "Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape" while in the year 2018, the official theme was "Orange the World:#HearMeToo". UN Raises Issue of Violence Against Women, Girls in Afghanistan.

History of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

As per historical records, this day is observed based on the date of the 1960 assassination of the three Mirabal sisters, political activists in the Dominican Republic. The killings were ordered by Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo (1930–1961). In 1981, activists at the Latin American and Caribbean Feminist Encuentros marked November 25 as a day to combat and raise awareness of violence against women more broadly. Later, on February 7, 2000, the date received its official United Nations (UN) resolution.

Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is one of the most widespread and devastating human rights violations in our world today and remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it. The Declaration on the Elimination of Violence Against Women issued by the UN General Assembly in 1993, defines violence against women as ‘any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual or psychological harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.’ The date of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women also marks the start of the "16 Days of Activism" that precedes Human Rights Day on December 10 each year.

Significance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

This day has great significance as it raises awareness about violence against girls and women. The special day dedicated to all females aims to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls around the world, calling for global action to increase awareness, promote advocacy, and create opportunities for discussion on challenges and solutions.

This year's campaign is UNITE! Activism to End Violence against Women & Girls will aim to mobilize society to become activists for the prevention of violence against women, to stand in solidarity with women’s rights activists and to support feminist movements around the world to resist the rollback on women’s rights and calling for a world free from VAWG.

