Every year, May 15 is observed as the International Day of Families. In 2021, the International Day of Families will be celebrated on Saturday. The day promotes the issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families. This year's observance focuses on the impacts of new technologies on the well-being of families. Thoughtful Sayings That Perfectly Encompass What Being a Part of Family Feels Like.

International Day of Families 2021 Date and Theme:

International Day of Families is observed annually on May 15. The theme for International Day of Families 2021 is "Families and New Technologies." The United Nations in its website said, "following up on the theme of the 59th session of the Commission for Social Development: “Socially just transition towards sustainable development: the role of digital technologies on social development and well-being of all” the 2021 observance of the International Day of Families focuses on the impacts of new technologies on the well-being of families."

International Day of Families History

In 1993, the United Nations passed a resolution to showcase the determination of the organization to encourage better living standards among the families. Following this, it was declared that May 13 of every year will be observed as The International Day of Families. "This day provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families," the UN said. Funny Memes and Jokes So Relatable That You Will Go & Hug Each of Your Family Members Right Away!

The day also stresses the need to support vulnerable families during the pandemic. It also focuses on gender equality as both men and women are parts of today's workforce.

