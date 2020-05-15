International Day of Families 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Thoughtful Sayings That Perfectly Encompass What Being a Part of Family Feels Like

International Day of Families images (Photo Credits: File Image)

It's the International Day of Families today! Celebrated annually on May 15, it is observed the United Nations as a way to reflect the importance the international community attaches to families. It is also an opportunity to promote awareness of family-related issues and increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families. A lot of you may not be aware of this observance even, but most of us know how important families play a role in our lives. On this day, we give you thoughtful quotes and sayings which you can send to your family members and express how it means to you to have them around. International Day of Families 2020 Date & Theme: Know The History And Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness on Importance of Families.

At a time when the world braves with the Coronavirus pandemic, a few of us must be staying with families. Those who are not around their family members are deeply missing them. This year's theme of International Day of Families 2020 is "Families in development: Copenhagen & Beijing+25" As per the UN website, the current crisis serves as a "real opportunity to rethink and transform the way our economies and societies function to foster greater equality for all." So as it focuses on social issues and equalities in families, we all know how our family shape us and affect an individual's upbringing. On this day, we give you beautiful quotes and sayings with images which you can download for free and send your family members. International Day of Families 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, GIF Greetings, SMS and Facebook Messages to Honour Your Family.

Family quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote reads: “A Happy Family Is But an Earlier Heaven.” George Bernard Shaw

Family quotes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote reads: “You Leave Home to Seek Your Fortune and, When You Get It, You Go Home and Share It With Your Family.” Anita Baker

Family images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote reads: “Call It a Clan, Call It a Network, Call It a Tribe, Call It a Family: Whatever You Call It, Whoever You Are, You Need One.” Jane Howard

International Day of Families images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote reads: “The Family Is One of Nature’s Masterpieces.” George Santayana

International Day of Families quotes and sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote reads: “Families Are the Compass That Guides Us. They Are the Inspiration to Reach Great Heights, and Our Comfort When We Occasionally Falter.” Brad Henry

International Day of Families quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote reads: “Other Things May Change Us, but We Start and End With the Family.” Anthony Brandt

International Day of Families quotes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote reads: “Family Means No One Gets Left Behind or Forgotten.” David Ogden Stiers

These are some quotes which try to encompass the feeling of being a part of a family. This group of people who we stay, interact, grow and learn with is very important for our collective well-being in the society. We hope these quotes help you realise the beauty of familial relationships. Wishing you all Happy International Day of Families!