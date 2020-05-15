International Day of Families 2020: Funny Memes and Jokes So Relatable That You Will Go & Hug Each of Your Family Members Right Away!

International Day of Families: Funny Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is the International Day of Families. The day is celebrated to appreciate families on May 15 every year. No matter how much you argue with your family or complain about them, you know that at the end of the day, it is they who will stand by you like a rock! Families may come in various types and sizes but they do guarantee love, warmth and support. What else do all the families have in common? Funny incidents and relatable moments. You will agree that most families hate closing the door on their way back from randomly dashing into your room. Also, how can you forget the long chats at night, out of the blue, that make you feel so good? There is nothing better than funny memes and joke to describe such movements perfectly.

There are so many things about families that may make you roll your eyes first but then they become memories that you would want to cherish for life. The history of the day dates back to the time it was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 with a resolution to observe the day for reflecting upon the importance the international community attaches to families. Well, on this day let's take a look at some of the funniest memes and jokes your can share with your family.

All Of Us Have Been There

LOL

Every. Family Member. Ever.

ROFL

Truth.

The Biggest Scam

LOL

Can't Stop Laughing

Oh no.

Indian Moms

So Relatable

We would like to wish you a happy global family day and if on this day if you want to wish your family living away from you with happy international day of families 2020 images, HD wallpapers, whatsapp stickers, gif greetings and quotes, we have your back with the most amazing collection. Go ahead and let your loved ones know how much they mean to you.