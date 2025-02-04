The International Day of Human Fraternity is an annual global event that is observed around the world on February 4. It was declared by the United Nations in 2020 to promote the values of fraternity, peace, and mutual respect among people of all cultures, religions, and backgrounds. The International Day of Human Fraternity highlights the need for understanding among humanity, encouraging dialogue and collaboration in the pursuit of global peace. International Day of Human Fraternity was celebrated for the first time on February 4, 2021. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The international day emphasises the importance of interfaith dialogue, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day of Human Fraternity 2025 date, history and significance of the annual event.

International Day Of Human Fraternity 2025 Date

International Day Of Human Fraternity 2025 falls on Tuesday, February 4.

International Day of Human Fraternity History

The International Day of Human Fraternity was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 21, 2020, with resolution 75/200 as a way to promote greater cultural and religious tolerance. With this resolution, which was co-facilitated by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, the United Nations invited all its member states and other international organizations to observe the International Day of Human Fraternity annually on February 4. The day was first observed on February 4, 2021.

As per records, on February 4, 2019, Pope Francis of the Catholic Church and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar met in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and signed the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, also known as the Abu Dhabi declaration. The principles of compassion and human solidarity embodied in this text are the same ones that later inspired the declaration that designated February 4 as the International Day of Human Fraternity.

International Day of Human Fraternity Significance

The International Day of Human Fraternity is an important event that encourages governments and communities around the world to work towards a culture of peace, acceptance, and inclusivity. This annual event also highlights the significance of diversity and dialogue in combating hate, extremism, and discrimination. On this day, events including the exchange of dialogues, educational activities, conferences, and cultural programs are organised by governments, leaders and international bodies.

