Every year, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is celebrated on December 3 worldwide. The UN observance aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities at every level of society. The International Day raises awareness about the difficulties faced by persons with disabilities in all aspects of political, social, economic, and cultural life. It reinforces the importance of securing their rights. According to the UN, the world population is over 8 billion people, and more than one billion people, or approximately 15% of the world's population, live with some form of disability, of which 80% live in developing countries. As International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the global event. December 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get a List of Important Dates in the Last Month of the Year.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2023 Date

International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2023 will be observed on Sunday, December 3.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities History

The International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992 by United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution 47/3. The day aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic, and cultural life.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities Significance

As per the UN, persons with disabilities, which is the world’s largest minority, have generally poorer health, lower education achievements, fewer economic opportunities, and higher rates of poverty than people without disabilities. Many persons with disabilities are at increased risk of developing a range of health conditions and experience more limitations than the rest of the population. The day holds great significance as it provides an opportunity to advocate for inclusivity, accessibility, and equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities in all aspects of society.

