August 21 is observed as the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. The UN-designated day is observed to pay tribute to the individuals across the globe who have been attacked, injured, traumatized or lost their lives in acts of terrorism. The International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2017.

When is International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism Observed? The UN selected August 21 as the date for observing the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. Started in 2017, the observance of the day means to honour the victims and survivors of terrorism.

Significance of International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism:

Terrorism is one of the global challenges the world is facing today. Hardly, there will be a country or region which is not affected by terrorism. Terrorism can be the act of an individual or a group carrying out attacks on civilian population. It may also be the act of a State, whether against the population. Millions of people get killed and wounded or lose their loved ones due to acts of terrorism.

The International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism is observed to express heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with all victims of terrorism, their families and friends. According to a statement by the UN, the day is meant to allow victims of terrorism to have their needs supported and their rights upheld.

