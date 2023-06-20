Every year, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world on June 21. The day has been marked since 2015 following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, in his UN address in 2014, suggested an annual Day of Yoga on June 21, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world. Following the proposal, the UN adopted the draft resolution entitled ‘Day of Yoga’ in 2014. Later, on December 11, 2014, India's Permanent Representative, Asoke Mukherji, introduced the draft resolution in the UNGA, which received support from 177 Member States. A year later, the first International Day of Yoga was observed around the world on June 21, 2015. International Yoga Day 2023: Easy Yoga Asanas With Names and Pictures for Beginners To Follow a Healthy Routine.

The word ‘Yoga’ is derived from the Sanskrit root ‘yuj’ meaning ‘to join’ or ‘to unite’, symbolizing the unity of mind and body; thought and action; harmony between humans and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being.

International Day of Yoga 2023 Theme

“Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” is the theme for this year's International Yoga Day 2023, which captures everyone's shared aspiration for “One Earth, One Family, and One Future.”

Take a look at the list of International Yoga Day Themes since 2015:

Year International Yoga Day Theme 2015 Yoga for Harmony & Peace 2016 Connect the Youth 2017 Yoga for Health 2018 Yoga for Peace 2019 Climate Action 2020 Yoga for Health - Yoga at Home 2021 Yoga For Wellness 2022 Yoga for Humanity

Yoga has emerged as one of the most trusted means to boost physical and mental well-being. It is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in ancient India.

