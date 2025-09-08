International Literacy Day is an annual event that highlights the importance of literacy as a basic human right and a tool for empowerment. This global event is observed in several countries around the world on September 8. It was proclaimed by UNESCO in 1966 and has been celebrated every year since 1967. As we celebrate International Literacy Day 2025, we have compiled a collection of International Literacy Day 2025 quotes & greetings that you can share with your friends and family members and mark this global event. Download these International Literacy Day wishes online and celebrate the day by sharing these messages as International Literacy Day quotes, photos and wallpapers with your loved ones. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of National and International Events.

International Literacy Day Quotes and HD Wallpapers

International Literacy Day (File Image)

International Literacy Day Quotes and HD Wallpapers

Quotes on Literacy (File Image)

International Literacy Day Quotes and HD Wallpapers

International Literacy Day Images (File Image)

International Literacy Day Quotes and HD Wallpapers

International Literacy Day Wallpapers (File Image)

International Literacy Day Quotes and HD Wallpapers

Inspirational Quote on Literacy (File Image)

International Literacy Day Quotes and HD Wallpapers

Inspirational Quote on Education (File Image)

International Literacy Day serves as a reminder that the ability to read and write is essential not only for individual growth but also for the progress of nations. The day highlights the need to make education accessible to all, ensuring that no one is left behind. This annual event was declared by UNESCO on October 26, 1966, at the 14th session of UNESCO's General Conference and celebrated for the first time in 1967.

On this day, schools, governments, NGOs, and communities organise campaigns, workshops, and activities to encourage reading and spread awareness about the importance of education for a secure future. The day is not only about celebrating achievements in education but also about taking action to ensure that literacy becomes a universal reality.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).