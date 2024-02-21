International Mother Language Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance and All You Need To Know About the Day

There are more than 7,000 languages spoken in our world. However, while some languages are popular and spoken in many parts of the world, others are not so popular. This is especially true of languages spoken in small countries or small communities. As these communities tend to fade away into oblivion or disappear, so do the languages, thereby threatening linguistic diversity. Every year, International Mother Language Day is celebrated in the month of February. Why is the day celebrated? It aims to preserve and protect languages spoken all over the world to encourage inclusivity and diversity, leaving no one behind. This in turn helps in achieving development goals. The day is celebrated with the main aim of promoting multilingualism. Multilingualism can contribute to the development of economies and create more inclusive societies that encourage multiple cultures, languages, views, and ways of thinking to co-exist. Interesting Facts About Different Languages To Know on International Mother Language Day.

International Mother Language Day 2024 Date

Every year, International Mother Language Day is celebrated on February 21.

International Mother Language Day 2024 Theme

The International Mother Language Day 2024 theme is ‘Multilingual education is a pillar of learning and intergenerational learning.’ This theme emphasises the importance of multilingual education in enhancing how one learns. It acts as a reminder to the international community that when the language of instruction aligns with the learners’ mother tongue, they are able to learn better and faster. This helps bridge the gap between school and home. Being able to study in an environment where the language spoken is familiar helps students study better. Multilingual education also encourages inclusivity and diversity.

International Mother Language Day History

The history of International Mother Language Day dates back to the year 1999. The day was initially created by UNESCO to commemorate the Bengali Language Movement. The movement, which started in the 1950s in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), pushed for the recognition of Bengali as the country’s official language. Despite facing many challenges, the movement inspired the declaration of February 21 as a day to honour those who fought for their language rights. The United Nations later designated this day as International Mother Language Day, with a focus on preserving indigenous languages and promoting language learning.

International Mother Language Day Significance

Even though there are over 7,000 languages spoken in this world, many of them tend to fade away into oblivion with time. Why is International Mother Language Day significant? It is not just a day that celebrates languages. Due to globalisation, many languages take the back seat, while certain languages like English, Chinese, Spanish, or French take the spotlight. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the world’s cultural and linguistic diversity. The main aim of the celebration is to preserve and protect languages all over the world, irrespective of their popularity or how many people speak them. This day serves as a beacon of hope for preserving all languages, ensuring that no community is left behind.

International Mother Language Day 2024 serves as a reminder that all languages in this world are important. By celebrating and preserving all languages, we can pave the way for a more inclusive and harmonious future.

