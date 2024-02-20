International Mother Language Day is celebrated annually on February 21st to promote linguistic and cultural diversity worldwide. The day was proclaimed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1999 to honour the language movement in Bangladesh, where students and activists protested for the recognition of Bengali as a national language in 1952. As you observe International Mother Language Day 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of facts about different mother languages that you must know about this day. Promoting and Celebrating Linguistic and Cultural Diversity.

The significance of International Mother Language Day lies in its recognition of the importance of preserving and promoting linguistic diversity. Languages are not just means of communication; they embody the unique identities, histories, and cultures of communities around the world. The celebration of this day serves as a reminder of the need to protect languages from extinction and promote multilingualism as a means to foster understanding and respect among different cultures. International Mother Language Day 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance.

Mandarin Chinese: With over a billion native speakers, Mandarin Chinese is the most spoken language globally. It is the official language of China, Taiwan, and one of the official languages of Singapore.

Spanish: Spanish is the second most spoken language in the world, with over 460 million native speakers. It is the official language of 21 countries and is widely spoken in the Americas, Europe, and parts of Africa and Asia.

Hindi: Hindi is one of the most widely spoken languages in India, with over 341 million native speakers. It is the official language of India and is spoken predominantly in the northern and central regions of the country.

Arabic: Arabic is the official language of 26 countries and has over 310 million native speakers. It is the liturgical language of Islam and is spoken across the Middle East and North Africa.

Bengali: Bengali is the official language of Bangladesh and the Indian state of West Bengal, with over 230 million native speakers. It is also one of the most spoken languages in India.

Portuguese: Portuguese is the official language of Portugal, Brazil, Mozambique, Angola, and several other countries. It has over 221 million native speakers and is spoken across four continents.

Russian: Russian is the most widely spoken Slavic language, with over 154 million native speakers. It is the official language of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, among others.

French: French is an official language in 29 countries and is spoken by over 129 million native speakers. It is widely spoken in Europe, Africa, the Americas, and parts of Asia and Oceania and is known as the language of diplomacy.

International Mother Language Day serves as a platform to celebrate the beauty and richness of languages while also advocating for their protection and preservation. By recognizing the importance of mother tongues in shaping individual and collective identities, the day promotes the values of cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue, essential elements for building peaceful and inclusive societies globally.

Wishing everyone a Happy International Mother Language Day 2024!

